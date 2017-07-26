Edition:
United States

Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

NMX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-2.42%)
Prev Close
$1.65
Open
$1.69
Day's High
$1.73
Day's Low
$1.59
Volume
3,899,075
Avg. Vol
997,436
52-wk High
$1.73
52-wk Low
$0.95

Market Views

» More NMX.TO Market Views