Nampak Ltd (NPKJ.J)
NPKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,855.77ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-27.23 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
1,883.00
Open
1,861.00
Day's High
1,869.00
Day's Low
1,850.00
Volume
1,106,948
Avg. Vol
1,728,508
52-wk High
2,361.00
52-wk Low
1,551.00
