Edition:
United States

Nampak Ltd (NPKJ.J)

NPKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,855.77ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-27.23 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
1,883.00
Open
1,861.00
Day's High
1,869.00
Day's Low
1,850.00
Volume
1,106,948
Avg. Vol
1,728,508
52-wk High
2,361.00
52-wk Low
1,551.00

Market Views

» More NPKJ.J Market Views