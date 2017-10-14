Edition:
United States

Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

NTG.L on London Stock Exchange

446.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.75 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
450.00
Open
454.25
Day's High
454.25
Day's Low
445.25
Volume
356,986
Avg. Vol
468,394
52-wk High
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02

Market Views

» More NTG.L Market Views