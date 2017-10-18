Edition:
United States

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB.MX)

OMAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

98.75MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.41 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
$99.16
Open
$100.76
Day's High
$100.76
Day's Low
$98.20
Volume
4,134,331
Avg. Vol
1,357,337
52-wk High
$114.98
52-wk Low
$82.18

Market Views

» More OMAB.MX Market Views