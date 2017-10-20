Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)
OR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.12 (-0.74%)
$-0.12 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
$16.15
$16.15
Open
$16.10
$16.10
Day's High
$16.22
$16.22
Day's Low
$16.00
$16.00
Volume
358,725
358,725
Avg. Vol
380,499
380,499
52-wk High
$17.58
$17.58
52-wk Low
$11.90
$11.90
- Resource Sector Digest: Yamana's Wee Tax Problem
- Osisko Gold Royalties: Undervalued Opportunity
- My Watchlist Of The Gold Mining Players In The Red Hot BC Golden Triangle Part 2
- 3 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying
- Resource Sector Digest: Welcome To The 21st Century Tahoe Resources
- Resource Sector Digest: Sell Gold And Buy Bitcoin?