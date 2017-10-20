L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)
OREP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
185.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.35 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
€186.90
Open
€187.05
Day's High
€187.40
Day's Low
€185.05
Volume
639,419
Avg. Vol
550,080
52-wk High
€197.15
52-wk Low
€156.50
