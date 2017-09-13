Edition:
PayPoint plc (PAYP.L)

PAYP.L on London Stock Exchange

924.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
937.50
Open
915.50
Day's High
942.50
Day's Low
910.50
Volume
61,354
Avg. Vol
66,498
52-wk High
1,139.00
52-wk Low
835.08

Market Views

