Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)

PFG.L on London Stock Exchange

935.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

44.00 (+4.94%)
Prev Close
891.00
Open
890.50
Day's High
940.00
Day's Low
880.50
Volume
2,346,414
Avg. Vol
1,888,270
52-wk High
3,284.00
52-wk Low
426.60

Market Views

