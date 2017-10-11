Edition:
United States

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO)

POT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.31CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.27 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
$24.04
Open
$24.15
Day's High
$24.32
Day's Low
$24.08
Volume
661,767
Avg. Vol
1,470,412
52-wk High
$26.62
52-wk Low
$20.68

Market Views

» More POT.TO Market Views