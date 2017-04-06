PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)
PSGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
25,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
25,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-50.00 (-0.19%)
-50.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
26,000.00
26,000.00
Open
26,004.00
26,004.00
Day's High
26,182.00
26,182.00
Day's Low
25,909.00
25,909.00
Volume
121,715
121,715
Avg. Vol
181,305
181,305
52-wk High
27,772.00
27,772.00
52-wk Low
19,274.00
19,274.00
- InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/5/17: GIII, JMBA, OPK, SYNL
- Performance Sports Group Probably Isn't Worth Zero - But $2-3 Might Be Tough
- Kamakura Reports Decline In Corporate Credit Quality In October
- Why Stock Markets Crash - And What To Do When It Happens
- InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 9/28/16: CYH, BJRI, BABY, HY
- InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 9/22/16: Immune Design, First Trust Dividend & Income Fund, Hyster Yale Materials Handling