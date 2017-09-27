Edition:
United States

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

38.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs38.75
Open
Rs38.75
Day's High
Rs39.05
Day's Low
Rs38.35
Volume
560,169
Avg. Vol
2,222,340
52-wk High
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00

Market Views

» More PTCN.NS Market Views