PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)
PZC.L on London Stock Exchange
320.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
320.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+0.63%)
2.00 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
318.70
318.70
Open
317.30
317.30
Day's High
323.10
323.10
Day's Low
313.60
313.60
Volume
329,359
329,359
Avg. Vol
408,738
408,738
52-wk High
367.80
367.80
52-wk Low
291.70
291.70
- The Chemist's CEF Report - September 2017: Volatility Says Hi And Goodbye
- The Chemist's CEF Report - August 2017: The Case Of The Shrinking Discounts
- Updated PIMCO UNII And Earnings - July
- CEF Weekly Update - Municipal Bond Funds
- The Chemist's CEF Report - July 2017: Quiet All Around
- Arbitrage Is Everywhere