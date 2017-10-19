Edition:
United States

Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

54.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.54 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
€53.98
Open
€54.30
Day's High
€54.81
Day's Low
€54.12
Volume
671,762
Avg. Vol
588,038
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€43.92

Market Views

» More RAND.AS Market Views