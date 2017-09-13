Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)
RDI.L on London Stock Exchange
38.14GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
38.17
Open
38.40
Day's High
38.40
Day's Low
37.85
Volume
1,852,693
Avg. Vol
1,762,836
52-wk High
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09
