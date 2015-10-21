Edition:
United States

Residences Dar Saada SA (RDS.CS)

RDS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

164.90MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-5.00 (-2.94%)
Prev Close
null169.90
Open
null168.50
Day's High
null169.80
Day's Low
null164.90
Volume
10,214
Avg. Vol
16,629
52-wk High
null244.00
52-wk Low
null160.00

Market Views

» More RDS.CS Market Views