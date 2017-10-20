Edition:
United States

Reinet Investments SCA (REIJ.J)

REIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,983.62ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

67.62 (+2.32%)
Prev Close
2,916.00
Open
2,906.00
Day's High
3,024.00
Day's Low
2,906.00
Volume
3,007,825
Avg. Vol
3,196,442
52-wk High
3,268.00
52-wk Low
2,532.00

Market Views

» More REIJ.J Market Views