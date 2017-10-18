Edition:
United States

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)

RIO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,600.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
3,600.50
Open
3,660.00
Day's High
3,686.50
Day's Low
3,573.50
Volume
3,769,848
Avg. Vol
4,717,487
52-wk High
3,805.50
52-wk Low
2,616.00

Market Views

» More RIO.L Market Views