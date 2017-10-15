Edition:
United States

Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

RLCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

16.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-2.38%)
Prev Close
Rs16.80
Open
Rs16.90
Day's High
Rs17.00
Day's Low
Rs16.25
Volume
9,049,260
Avg. Vol
25,224,600
52-wk High
Rs48.25
52-wk Low
Rs15.90

Market Views

» More RLCM.NS Market Views