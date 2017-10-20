Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)
S.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.11 (+8.15%)
$0.11 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
$1.35
$1.35
Open
$1.36
$1.36
Day's High
$1.47
$1.47
Day's Low
$1.36
$1.36
Volume
1,942,903
1,942,903
Avg. Vol
678,172
678,172
52-wk High
$1.67
$1.67
52-wk Low
$0.74
$0.74
- Wall Street Breakfast: Tax Reform Steps Move Dollar, Treasuries
- Are Healthcare And Insurance Stocks Dead In The Water?
- Wall Street Breakfast: Catalonia - Independence Or Not?
- Square Will Still Go Higher - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/13/17)
- It's Qualcomm Inside Apple Watch Series 3
- Wall Street Breakfast: FOMC Minutes Don't Move Rate Hike Expectations