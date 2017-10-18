Edition:
Schneider Electric SE (SCHN.PA)

SCHN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

73.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
€73.10
Open
€73.36
Day's High
€73.69
Day's Low
€73.06
Volume
1,394,870
Avg. Vol
1,274,949
52-wk High
€74.65
52-wk Low
€58.05

Market Views

