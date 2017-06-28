Schroders PLC (SDR.L)
SDR.L on London Stock Exchange
3,485.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,485.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
13.00 (+0.37%)
13.00 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
3,472.00
3,472.00
Open
3,495.00
3,495.00
Day's High
3,509.00
3,509.00
Day's Low
3,483.00
3,483.00
Volume
417,414
417,414
Avg. Vol
385,600
385,600
52-wk High
3,522.00
3,522.00
52-wk Low
2,712.42
2,712.42
- Oil And Gas Trust Value Ranking, June 2017
- Oil And Gas Trust Value Ranking, April 2017
- Will Exxon's Major Shale Play Find Black Gold Or Fool's Gold?
- Inclusion In SDR Does Not Spur Official Demand For The Yuan
- Oil And Gas Trust Value Ranking, December 2016
- SandRidge Mississippian Trust II - Distribution Rises 9.4%, But No Love For These Shares