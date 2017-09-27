Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO)
SEA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+0.80%)
$0.13 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
$16.20
$16.20
Open
$16.21
$16.21
Day's High
$16.37
$16.37
Day's Low
$16.02
$16.02
Volume
32,716
32,716
Avg. Vol
69,371
69,371
52-wk High
$17.11
$17.11
52-wk Low
$9.99
$9.99
- Some Industrial Metals Prices Move Lower - Is North Korea To Blame?
- Industrial Commodities Continue Their Journey Higher And The Big Producers Are Cleaning Up
- A 9% Yield, Record Earnings, Very Strong Coverage, And More Growth Due In 2017 For This Niche LP
- Breaking Down Q2's Earnings: Tech Steps Up, Energy Comes Around, And Healthcare Sits Up
- Massive Upside Ahead For Sino-Global Based On High Margins And Huge EPS Growth
- May ETF Flows: Moving Abroad