Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

SGE.L on London Stock Exchange

730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
728.50
Open
732.00
Day's High
737.00
Day's Low
728.50
Volume
1,673,955
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99

Market Views

