Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

SGEF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.18 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€80.90
Open
€81.00
Day's High
€81.36
Day's Low
€80.61
Volume
1,178,797
Avg. Vol
1,135,285
52-wk High
€81.36
52-wk Low
€49.93

