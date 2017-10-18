Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)
SGEF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
81.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
81.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.18 (+0.22%)
€0.18 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€80.90
€80.90
Open
€81.00
€81.00
Day's High
€81.36
€81.36
Day's Low
€80.61
€80.61
Volume
1,178,797
1,178,797
Avg. Vol
1,135,285
1,135,285
52-wk High
€81.36
€81.36
52-wk Low
€49.93
€49.93
- Netflix Portfolio: Final Performance Update
- Retail: Stronger Than You Think
- Dividend Growth Amidst Rising Bond Yields: Let's Contemplate
- Why Value Investors Should Be Looking At Big Lots
- ChartMasterPro: 3rd Quarter Review Of Our Stock Picks
- Spirit Realty Up 30% And Still A Strong Buy With 8.5% Yield