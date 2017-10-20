Edition:
United States

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)

SHOP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

129.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$6.32 (+5.15%)
Prev Close
$122.71
Open
$124.70
Day's High
$129.31
Day's Low
$124.07
Volume
451,470
Avg. Vol
511,482
52-wk High
$151.88
52-wk Low
$50.84

Market Views

» More SHOP.TO Market Views