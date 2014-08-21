Shire PLC (SHP.L)
SHP.L on London Stock Exchange
3,677.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,677.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-71.00 (-1.89%)
-71.00 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
3,748.50
3,748.50
Open
3,779.50
3,779.50
Day's High
3,781.50
3,781.50
Day's Low
3,666.50
3,666.50
Volume
2,681,931
2,681,931
Avg. Vol
2,841,796
2,841,796
52-wk High
5,186.00
5,186.00
52-wk Low
3,603.50
3,603.50
- David Marcus Discusses the Policy Aspects of Corporate Inversions
- European Markets Are Spooked by Ukraine and Gaza, but AbbVie Gets Shire Deal
- AbbVie Continues To Pursue Irish Drugmaker Shire With Higher Offer
- European Markets Rise Despite Iraq Conflict, as Local Economy and Stocks Take Center Stage
- IPO Preview: Acceleron Pharma
- FTSE Shares That Soared and Plunged This Week