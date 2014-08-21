Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)
SHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,370.13ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-53.87 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
21,424.00
Open
21,548.00
Day's High
21,548.00
Day's Low
21,150.00
Volume
888,185
Avg. Vol
1,549,487
52-wk High
22,600.00
52-wk Low
16,650.00
