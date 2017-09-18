Edition:
United States

Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

SMIN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,555.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

18.00 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
1,537.00
Open
1,546.00
Day's High
1,559.00
Day's Low
1,542.00
Volume
1,159,933
Avg. Vol
1,249,839
52-wk High
1,685.00
52-wk Low
1,358.00

Market Views

» More SMIN.L Market Views