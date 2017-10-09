Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)
SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,101.69ZAc
6,101.69ZAc
Change (% chg)
23.69 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
6,078.00
Open
6,090.00
Day's High
6,142.00
Day's Low
6,060.00
Volume
4,371,310
Avg. Vol
10,166,248
52-wk High
7,709.00
52-wk Low
5,455.00
