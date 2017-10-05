Edition:
United States

Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)

SPB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.88
Open
$12.90
Day's High
$13.03
Day's Low
$12.85
Volume
207,122
Avg. Vol
262,884
52-wk High
$13.34
52-wk Low
$10.80

Market Views

» More SPB.TO Market Views