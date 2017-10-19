Edition:
United States

Super Group Ltd (SPGJ.J)

SPGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4,023.30ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-87.70 (-2.13%)
Prev Close
4,111.00
Open
4,111.00
Day's High
4,111.00
Day's Low
3,995.00
Volume
559,829
Avg. Vol
543,973
52-wk High
4,410.00
52-wk Low
3,324.00

Market Views

» More SPGJ.J Market Views