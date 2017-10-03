Edition:
Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

SPRGn.DE on Xetra

58.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.32 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
€57.78
Open
€58.01
Day's High
€58.32
Day's Low
€57.76
Volume
152,275
Avg. Vol
161,024
52-wk High
€58.32
52-wk Low
€39.60

Market Views

