Edition:
United States

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO)

SU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

42.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
$41.95
Open
$42.11
Day's High
$42.36
Day's Low
$42.03
Volume
2,130,637
Avg. Vol
2,639,251
52-wk High
$44.90
52-wk Low
$36.09

Market Views

» More SU.TO Market Views