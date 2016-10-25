Edition:
United States

Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

SVT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,139.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
2,143.00
Open
2,151.00
Day's High
2,151.00
Day's Low
2,129.00
Volume
1,113,584
Avg. Vol
927,925
52-wk High
2,575.00
52-wk Low
2,047.00

Market Views

» More SVT.L Market Views