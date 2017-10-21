Edition:
United States

Telus Corp (T.TO)

T.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

45.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$44.97
Open
$44.99
Day's High
$45.15
Day's Low
$44.89
Volume
873,292
Avg. Vol
899,842
52-wk High
$46.29
52-wk Low
$40.97

Market Views

» More T.TO Market Views