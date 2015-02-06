Edition:
Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)

TATE.L on London Stock Exchange

632.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-9.00 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
641.50
Open
641.00
Day's High
643.00
Day's Low
626.00
Volume
2,705,993
Avg. Vol
1,922,081
52-wk High
850.00
52-wk Low
622.00

