Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)
TATE.L on London Stock Exchange
632.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
632.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-1.40%)
-9.00 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
641.50
641.50
Open
641.00
641.00
Day's High
643.00
643.00
Day's Low
626.00
626.00
Volume
2,705,993
2,705,993
Avg. Vol
1,922,081
1,922,081
52-wk High
850.00
850.00
52-wk Low
622.00
622.00
- European Markets Look to U.S. Jobs Figures, As Local Economies Show Weakness
- 3 FTSE 100 Growth-and-Income Shares
- Tate & Lyle Reports Sales and Profit Growth
- 3 FTSE 100 Shares for the Week Ahead
- Are These the Ultimate Retirement Shares?
- Why National Grid, Tate & Lyle and Lonrho Should Beat the FTSE 100 Today