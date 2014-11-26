Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)
TCG.L on London Stock Exchange
120.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
120.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
120.20
120.20
Open
120.20
120.20
Day's High
120.40
120.40
Day's Low
118.40
118.40
Volume
2,931,947
2,931,947
Avg. Vol
4,080,727
4,080,727
52-wk High
127.60
127.60
52-wk Low
67.50
67.50
- Deutsche Telekom Rises on Talks with BT as Thomas Cook Hits Turbulence
- Why Barclays, Melrose Industries, and Thomas Cook Should Lag the FTSE 100 Today
- Why Tesco, Thomas Cook, and Glencore Xstrata Should Lag the FTSE 100 Today
- Why Thomas Cook and Galliford Try Should Beat the FTSE 100 Today
- Is Now the Time to Buy TUI Travel?
- 3 Shares Set to Beat the FTSE 100 Today