Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)
TCS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,583.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.70 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs2,586.60
Open
Rs2,592.00
Day's High
Rs2,595.80
Day's Low
Rs2,571.00
Volume
43,411
Avg. Vol
923,892
52-wk High
Rs2,708.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,051.90
