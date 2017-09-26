Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO)
TDG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-1.26%)
$-0.02 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
$1.59
$1.59
Open
$1.59
$1.59
Day's High
$1.59
$1.59
Day's Low
$1.54
$1.54
Volume
2,304,208
2,304,208
Avg. Vol
709,453
709,453
52-wk High
$3.77
$3.77
52-wk Low
$1.52
$1.52
