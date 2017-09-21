Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)
TEXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
700.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
700.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
700.00
700.00
Open
700.00
700.00
Day's High
700.00
700.00
Day's Low
690.00
690.00
Volume
193,992
193,992
Avg. Vol
250,765
250,765
52-wk High
925.00
925.00
52-wk Low
678.00
678.00
