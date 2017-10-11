Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF.TO)
TF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
9.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.63%)
$0.06 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
$9.47
$9.47
Open
$9.49
$9.49
Day's High
$9.58
$9.58
Day's Low
$9.47
$9.47
Volume
54,037
54,037
Avg. Vol
53,365
53,365
52-wk High
$9.58
$9.58
52-wk Low
$8.06
$8.06
