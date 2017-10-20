Edition:
United States

Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO)

TOT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.33 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
$14.52
Open
$14.42
Day's High
$14.60
Day's Low
$14.19
Volume
19,804
Avg. Vol
30,611
52-wk High
$16.00
52-wk Low
$11.24

Market Views

» More TOT.TO Market Views