Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO)
TOT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.33 (-2.27%)
$-0.33 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
$14.52
$14.52
Open
$14.42
$14.42
Day's High
$14.60
$14.60
Day's Low
$14.19
$14.19
Volume
19,804
19,804
Avg. Vol
30,611
30,611
52-wk High
$16.00
$16.00
52-wk Low
$11.24
$11.24
- The Nest Egg Portfolio: Considering BP As A Dividend Powerhouse
- Is This 'The Calm Before The Storm' On Iran And Oil?
- Ensco Reports 10 New Contracts And Extensions
- Oil: Innovate Or Die
- Building A Clean Energy Portfolio; The Time Is At Hand
- Why I Bought Corbion In Order To Continue Investing In The Technology Of TerraVia