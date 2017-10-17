Edition:
TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)

TRP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

61.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.44 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
$62.31
Open
$62.32
Day's High
$62.63
Day's Low
$61.76
Volume
1,092,889
Avg. Vol
1,341,522
52-wk High
$65.24
52-wk Low
$57.36

Market Views

