Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)
TSCO.L on London Stock Exchange
188.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.55 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
187.35
Open
187.35
Day's High
189.35
Day's Low
187.35
Volume
25,373,007
Avg. Vol
27,347,911
52-wk High
219.40
52-wk Low
165.35
