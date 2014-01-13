Edition:
United States

Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)

TSHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,127.69ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.31 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
2,131.00
Open
2,129.00
Day's High
2,156.00
Day's Low
2,121.00
Volume
3,931,562
Avg. Vol
2,007,146
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
1,991.00

Market Views

» More TSHJ.J Market Views