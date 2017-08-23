Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)
TV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.48CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
$1.47
Open
$1.46
Day's High
$1.50
Day's Low
$1.46
Volume
1,002,778
Avg. Vol
2,547,868
52-wk High
$1.64
52-wk Low
$0.96
