Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)
ULVR.L on London Stock Exchange
4,161.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
4,161.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-138.00 (-3.21%)
-138.00 (-3.21%)
Prev Close
4,299.00
4,299.00
Open
4,280.00
4,280.00
Day's High
4,292.50
4,292.50
Day's Low
4,161.00
4,161.00
Volume
5,435,653
5,435,653
Avg. Vol
2,738,383
2,738,383
52-wk High
4,557.50
4,557.50
52-wk Low
3,050.50
3,050.50
- Diageo Disappoints With 3Q Earnings As European Markets Seek Direction
- I Love Brands, I Love Investing in Unilever
- What You Were Buying Last Week: Unilever
- Should Investors Look for a Buying Opportunity at Unilever While the FTSE 100 Tanks?
- Is It Still Safe to Buy Unilever?
- What Do These Ratios Tell Us About Unilever?