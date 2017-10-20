Edition:
United States

United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

UTX.N on New York Stock Exchange

120.93USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.44 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
$119.49
Open
$120.00
Day's High
$120.93
Day's Low
$119.78
Volume
874,156
Avg. Vol
902,304
52-wk High
$124.77
52-wk Low
$97.67

Market Views

