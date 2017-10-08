Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)
VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,315.35INR
19 Oct 2017
1,315.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-0.08%)
Rs-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs1,316.35
Rs1,316.35
Open
Rs1,328.80
Rs1,328.80
Day's High
Rs1,329.80
Rs1,329.80
Day's Low
Rs1,306.15
Rs1,306.15
Volume
2,327
2,327
Avg. Vol
43,254
43,254
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00
Rs1,026.00
