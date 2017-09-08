Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)
VDAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
327.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs331.45
Open
Rs330.80
Day's High
Rs330.90
Day's Low
Rs326.50
Volume
577,701
Avg. Vol
9,862,056
52-wk High
Rs336.25
52-wk Low
Rs192.20
